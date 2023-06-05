Liberia: LIS Arrests Four Ivorian for Illegal Entry At Liberia's Border

2 June 2023
The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)
By : Mark B. Dumbar

The Commissioner-General of the Liberia Immigration Service (LIS), Col. Robert W. Budy has announced the arrest of four Ivorians who entered Liberia illegally.

Speaking Thursday, June 1, 2023, at the Ministry of Information, Cultural Affairs and Tourism regular Press Briefing, Col. Budy stressed that the individuals were arrested at the borders between Liberia and Ivory Coast.

He noted they have been turned over to the Government of Liberia for prosecution.

The LIS Chief pointed out that the four individuals were arrested during the voter's registration at the border.

Col. Budy mentioned that his institution has also impounded a vehicle carrying harmful substances.

He noted that officers of the Liberia Immigration Service have been instructed not to take money from individuals who illegally smuggle drugs into the country.

Col. Budy stressed that Liberia has 176 border crossing points with neighboring countries in West Africa.

He indicated that the LIS is cooperating with residents at these borders to report any illegal entry into Liberia.

The LIS Boss then frowned at officers of the service who have not been punctual and tardy at work.

