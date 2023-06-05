Ghana: Lebanese Ambassador Appointed Dean of Diplomatic Corps, Receives Gavel

Ambassador of the Republic of Lebanon, Mr. Maher Kheir has been appointed as the new Dean of the Diplomatic Corps in Ghana.

His appointment comes after his predecessor Mr Pingrenoma Zagre, Ambassador of Burkina Faso, ended his tenure as Dean.

The announcement was made at a colourful farewell ceremony for the outgoing Dean in the presence of Ghana's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Mrs Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, Chief of Protocol at the Foreign Affairs Ministry, Mr Henry Tachie-Menson, Senior Officials, Heads of Missions, and Members of the Diplomatic Corps.

In his remarks, Mr Kheir lauded the Minister for going above and beyond to strengthen relations with the diplomatic corp.

"I thank the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Mrs Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey for the opportunity and for her great efforts to promote friendly relations with the diplomatic corp. This has helped to facilitate our duties as Ambassadors of our countries to Ghana. We are really grateful," he said.

He thanked his predecessor for his remarkable work during his tenure as Dean of the Diplomatic Corps and wished him continuous success in his future endeavours.

Mr Kheir who was grateful for the opportunity to serve as dean pledged to work with all necessary stakeholders, drawing lessons from past deans, to achieve the goals of the Diplomatic Community.

"For my fellow ambassadors and members of the diplomatic corps, I look forward to doing my best to achieve our aspirations," he stressed.

He called for the support of the ministry and Ghanaian authorities to assist him to execute his mandate successfully.

"It is also my hope that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and all the Ghanaian authorities will continue, as usual, to provide all necessary facilities, to enable me to succeed in my mission," he noted.

Mr Kheir in his closing remarks,thanked the outgoing Dean for handing over the duties of deanship to him and expressed his deep appreciation to the President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo, for his commitment to deepening friendships and fraternal relations between his country and various countries of the world, especially between Ghana and Lebanon.

In conclusion, the outgoing Dean handed the Lebanese Ambassador the Dean's Gavel while expressing optismism that the Corps will excel under his leadership.

The ceremony ended with a memorial group photo.