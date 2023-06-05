Ghana: Danbort Qualify for Middle League in Style

Danbort FC on Wednesday sold out a sparklingly vintage performance to hammer Quinta Trust FA 4-1 in their Zone 2 Greater Accra Division Two League.

The match-day 28 thrilling fixture, staged at the Nungua Presby Park, saw Danbort winning the zone in grand style and qualifying for the Division One Middle League.

The former division one campaigners opened a nine-point lead off the pack with two games to spare.

Wednesday's game was played with lots of aggression and intensity on both sides, but Danbort stole into the lead as early as the opening minute when Sulemana Korankye Mustapha brilliantly tapped home after a lightening break from the right.

The visitors were dazzled by the early slump and before they could shake off from the stunner, Daniel Maya had poked in the second goal from a Daniel Mensah provider to make it 2-0 in the ninth minute.

On a day that everything seemed to be going bad, the Quintas - who are fiercely battling relegation, conceded a penalty in the 15th minute. Hardworking Henry Kumi, who later took over the captain's band from the inspirational Mershack Nii Marmah, made it 3-0 - sending the goalie the wrong way.

Things got from bad to worse for the determined all-fighting visitors when Mustapha headed home the fourth goal - his second of the day, from Kwame Alhassan's sweet corner, just on the nick of halftime.

With that commanding 4-0 first half lead, Coach Daniel Awuni and his boys knew they had executed the job.

On resumption, the Quintas opened fire and threw everything forward, but could only slice the deficit as Abdul Razak Abubakar finished off a spectacular move for a consolation.

Danbort Team Manager, James Kotey, was elated at the result but admitted there was a much bigger challenge ahead in the Middle League.

"We got the result we needed, but the real task is in the Middle League. We are very sure of qualifying back to Division One, doubtless. However, I reckon we need to work much harder to make it," he told the Times Sports after the game.