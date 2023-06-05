Ghana: Kennedy Agyapong, Kyerematen, Ghartey Pick Flagbearer Forms

Representatives of three Presidential hopeful have picked their nomination forms to contest the race of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), slated for November 4, 2023, to elect a flagbearer for the general election in 2024.

The aspirants, whose forms were picked at the headquarters of the NPP yesterday in Accra, were Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, a former Minister of Trade and Industry, who resigned in January 2023, to contest the flagbearer of the party.

The others were Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central Constituency in the Central Region, Kennedy Agyapong, and the former Minister of Railway Development, Joe Ghartey, who had their forms picked on their behalf by their supporters and members of their campaign teams.

For Mr Kyerematen, a group of market queens thronged the headquarters to pick the form for him, came in their numbers in three mini buses, through their own effort mobilised and paid the fee of GH¢50,000.

Clad in their traditional cloths, the group was accompanied by former Director of Communication of NPP, Buaben Asamoah, who sated the action of the market queens was to fulfill their promise of supporting and assisting Mr Kyerematen who they believed was the best candidate to lead NPP in the next presidential election.

A member of the market queens, Ms Comfort Serwaa, said they decided to pay the nomination fee for Mr Kyerematen to show that they trust in his capacity and ability to lead the party.

"Among all the senior members contesting the party's presidential race; Mr Kyerematen has served the party so well and has also devoted himself as a man of integrity," she stressed.

The Campaign Manager for Mr Agyapong, Mr Kwame Owusu was accompanied by Mr William Bioh, Campaign Chairman, and Nana Kwesi Addo, a member of the campaign team came to pick the form.

Mr Owusu who addressed the media noted that Mr Agyapong, had over the years supported and assisted the grassroots of the party and had also served NPP and the nation wholeheartedly.

He was hopeful Mr Kennedy Agyapong would become the flagbearer of the NPP in the next presidential primaries election, and subsequently become President to create more jobs for the teaming unemployed youth in the country.

The Chairman for New Juaben North Constituency in the Eastern Region of the NPP, Oti Akenteng, and Richard Kwabena Mpare, Constituency Secretary of NPP picked the form for Mr Ghartey.