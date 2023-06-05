Ghana: Gomoa Okyereko Accident - ...Deputy Majority Leader Calls for Investigation

The Deputy Majority Leader and Member of Parliament for Effutu Constituency in the Central Region, Mr Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin, has called for a full-scale investigation into the early dawn accident at Gomoa Okyereko on the Accra-Cape Coast road which claimed 16 lives on Tuesday.

The Accra-bound bus from Liberia, was reported to have been ran into by a Cape Coast-bound tanker carting fuel at Gomoa Okyereko which is one of the accident hotspots on the Accra-Cape Coast highway.

Among the dead were people from Liberia and Sierra Leone. Survivors are receiving treatment at the Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital in Mr Afenyo-Markin's constituency.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Mr Afenyo-Markin who is also the leader of Ghana's delegation to ECOWAS Parliament said an investigation into the crash would help prevent future occurrence.

"In light of this tragic event, it is imperative that we come together as a nation and prioritise the safety of our roads. I implore the relevant authorities to conduct a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident, allowing us to identify and enforce measures that will prevent similar incidents in the future," he said.

Road safety, he said, must be taken seriously to avoid such crashes as he urged the public to be cautious on the road.

"Let us remain steadfast in our commitment to upholding road safety, implementing necessary precautions, and fostering a culture of responsible driving.

As we reflect upon this unfortunate incident, I urge all motorists and road users to exercise utmost caution, abide by traffic regulations, and embrace their responsibility to protect their lives and the lives of others," he said.

"Each life affected by such crashes serves as a poignant reminder of our collective duty to create an environment where tragedies of this nature become a relic of the past," he said.

He said "With a profound sense of sorrow and heartfelt sympathy," the third term lawmaker extended his deepest condolences, sympathies, and well wishes to the families, friends, and loved ones affected by the tragic accident."

"My heart is heavy as we mourn the loss of 16 precious West African lives. In this time of immense grief, I extend my sincerest condolences to the bereaved families. May you find solace and strength in the cherished memories of your loved ones, and may their souls rest in eternal peace. Please know that you are not alone in these trying times," he stated.

He was appreciative to the valiant rescue teams from the Ghana National Fire Service and the Ghana Ambulance Service for their "unwavering dedication and selflessness in the face of adversity".

Wishing the accident survivors a speedy recovery, Mr Afenyo-Markin gave thumbs up to the residents at the scene who supported the rescue mission.