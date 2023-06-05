Ghana: AEMA Touts Infrastructure Development in Municipality

The Ayawaso East Municipal Assembly (AEMA) has between 2018 and 2023 provided several educational infrastructures to the municipality.

They included a 3-unit kindergarten (KG) block with ancillary facility at Islamic Training Institute; 6-unit classroom block at Al-Waleed Basic School; 2-storey 12-unit classroom block for Kanda Cluster of Schools (Block 3 & 5)

The AEMA has also constructed a 3-storey 9-unit classroom block with ancillary facilities at the Flagstaff House Basic School and also procured 1,690 dual desks; 1,830 mono desks; 437 sets of teachers' chairs and tables; and 80 sets of hexagonal desks.

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of the Ayawaso East, Hajia Salma Mohammed Kuta, said this at a press briefing on the state of development in the Ayawaso East Municipality in the Greater Accra Region.

On health, she said the AEMA had rehabilitated the children and recovery wards at the Nima Government Clinic; constructed a storage facility for Nima Government Clinic, a 12-seater water closet facility at 37 Military Hospital Basic School; a 3-storey medical block at the Nima Government Clinic.

The MCE added that the AEMA had constructed a 20-seater water closet facility at Jubilee House; a 12-seater water closet toilet facility at 37 Military Basic School and rehabilitated a 12-seater water closet toilet facility at Alwaleed Basic School among others.

She dismissed claims that her outfit was not making significant progress in the municipality saying that AEMA would actively involve the residents in its future decision making.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The AEMA boss stated that the assembly would further consult the residents on future projects while urging the residents to support the AEMA's developmental agenda.

"The AEMA has embarked on several projects which were not in the limelight hence the desire to partner more with the residents on future projects and also inform them about the past ones," she said.

Hajia Kuta stated that her outfit would talk with the concerned youth of the Ayawaso East Municipality to address their concerns and prepare a road map for further developments in the area.

She added that as part of the municipality's efforts to be accountable to its constituents, the AEMA organises yearly town hall meetings to discuss development projects, collect feedback and provide information on the annual activities of her outfit.

It would be recalled that on May 4, 2023, the youth of AEMA embarked on a demonstration to express their displeasure over the lack of development in the municipality.