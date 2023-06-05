Ghana: African Open Powerlifting Championship Set for July 29

Some of the finest powerlifters in Africa will converge on Accra to battle it out for the maiden African Open Powerlifting Championship set for July 29.

Powerlifters across various weight categories would face off for the bragging rights as the continent's strongest, and win a cash prize of $2,000 in addition to the medals and certificates at stake.

Speaking ahead of the championship, the Lead Organiser, Mr Van Calebs, said the showdown would be the first-of-its-kind in Africa.

He noted that the competition would serve as a platform for African powerlifters to compete with their peers from other countries while improving their skills in the sport.

"We want to take bodybuilding to the next level. I believe that the sport has a lot to offer the country, and it is the responsibility of people like me to take the initiative and introduce programmes that will develop the sport," he stated.

"This is our first major event of the year, and I promise you that it will be epic. I'll use this opportunity to appeal to corporate agencies to come on board and help grow the sport," he said.

He said the competition was open to all categories of bodybuilders, regardless of their association with other competition bodies.

The upcoming competition would see competitors battle in events including squats, bench presses, and deadlifts, with seasoned African umpires overseeing the event.