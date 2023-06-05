Ghana: Gyakye Quayson to Contest Assin North By-Election

Former Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin North Constituency in the Central Region, James Gyakye Quayson, has declared his readiness to seek re-election as representative of the area in the legislature.

He won the 2020 parliamentary polls but was stripped off his parliamentary status by a Supreme Court ruling which held that his election was null, void, and unconstitutional and of no legal effect.

According to the Apex Court, at the time of his election, Mr Quayson was not qualified because he owed allegiance to another country, Canada, than Ghana, contrary to law.

As a result and pursuant to Article 112 of the 1992 Constitution, the Electoral Commission (EC), has triggered processes to reorganise the poll in the area on June 27, 2023.

In a statement to express interest in the vacant seat, Mr Quayson, who questioned the rationale behind the suit and the subsequent ruling of the Apex Court, said he would offer himself again to complete the work he had started in the constituency.

"The most important thing to me right now is to contest and win the by-election which is the result of what the Supreme Court announced on May, 17, 2023.

"I am determined to continue serving the good people of Assin North with all my heart, soul, spirit, body and all the resources I can muster for the benefit of my constituents," he indicated in the statement issued in Accra on Thursday.

Since the verdict of the Supreme Court, Mr Quayson noted that he had received the support of the people in various forms and that remained his thrum card going forward.

"I was particularly moved by your show of love and support through the vigil organised by the youth of Assin Bereku on May 28. The massive attendance shows the depth of the support and encouragement I was receiving," he wrote.

Even before the court verdict, Mr Quayson said "you, my constituents have been sending me your messages of support and encouragement," and outrage "at the injustice I (have been) subjected to in my bid to serve my people."

He was grateful to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) on whose ticket he won the 2020 election for being his backbone throughout the court processes and the support it had offered.

Mr Quayson polled 17,498 votes to defeat the then incumbent, Abena Durowaa Mensah, who polled 14,193 in the 2020 parliamentary election.

While the NPP has won the parliamentary seat four times - 2000, 2004, 2008, 2016, the NDC has won it three times - 1996, 2012 and 2020.