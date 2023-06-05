Ghana: Assin North By-Election - EC Opens Nominations ...Picks June 27 for Election

The Electoral Commission has opened nominations for the vacant Assin North Constituency parliamentary seat as it settles on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, to hold the by-election in the area.

The opening of the nomination follows the declaration of the seat vacant by Parliament on May 29, 2023 pursuant to Article 112 (5) of the 1992 Constitution which states that "whenever a vacancy occurs in Parliament...a by-election shall be held within 30 days after the vacancy occurred."

The upcoming by-election is occasioned by the annulment of the election of James Gyakye Quayson as the Member of Parliament for the area in the 2020 parliamentary elections.

The Supreme Court held that at the time of his election, Mr Quayson was not qualified because he owed allegiance to another country, Canada, than Ghana, contrary to law.

In a press statement issued in Accra on Wednesday outlining the modalities for the election, the EC indicated that nomination forms would be available for download on its website from yesterday, Thursday, June 1, 2023.

"Accordingly, the Commission will receive nominations from prospective candidates for the election of a Member of Parliament for the said constituency.

"The nominations will be received at the Assin North District Office of the Commission from Monday, the 12th of June, 2023 to Wednesday, the 14th of June, 2023 between the hours of 9:00 am - 12:00 pm and 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm on each day," the statement read in part.

According to the election management body, interested nominees would be expected to pay GH¢10, 000 as nomination fee when submitting them.

Prospective candidates, the statement, signed by the Chairperson of the Commission, Mrs Jean Mensa, said may personally deliver or cause to be delivered on his or her behalf by either the Proposer or Seconder of his or her nominations, the completed forms to the Returning Officer at the Assin North District office of the Commission.

The form, the commission said, should be witnessed by the signature or mark of two registered voters as Proposer and Seconder and supported by 18 other registered voters in the constituency with the candidate's consent.

The Assin North seat since its creation in 1996 has alternated between the governing New Patriotic Party and the opposition National Democratic Congress.

Whilst the NPP has won it four times - 2000, 2004, 2008, 2016, the NDC has won the seat three times - 1996, 2012 and 2020.