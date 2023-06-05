Gambia: Jali Madi Embarks On Month-Long Tour to Israel in Middle East

2 June 2023
The Point (Banjul)
By Ali Jaw

Gambian Afromanding star Jali Madi Kanuteh, who is popular as Jali Madi, has embarked on a month-long tour to Israel in the Middle East.

The tour, which started yesterday (1 June) in Tel Aviv, a city on Israel's Mediterranean coast, is believed to be another venture by the artist to build and firmly establish his presence on the international stage. His tour kicked started on 1st June when he performed in Tel Aviv.

The artists shall be performing at Lily The Sharon on June 3, at Matula on June 8, Farod on June 9, Tel Aviv again on June 13 and at Pyramid on June 15.

Jali shall also be storming Beit Oren on June 17, Jerusalem on 20 and 21, Dead Sea on June 2023, at the Haunted Mama Africa Concert on June 24 and at the Kinneret Salina Festival on June 30.

The tour will feature live music, acoustic and disco

The artist, whose career kick-started in 2000 with his debut 'Mam Jarra', has already been building working on his presence on the international stage and one of his songs 'Bull Falleh Nyee', which he collaborated with celebrated Gambian rapper Gibou Bala Gaye (alias Gee) was recorded by Gambia's international producer Hakim Samadih, CEO of SunLand Music. He has collaborated with notable Senegalese and international stars.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.