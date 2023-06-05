Gambia: Jali Madi Embarks On Month-Long Tour to Israel in Middle East

Gambian Afromanding star Jali Madi Kanuteh, who is popular as Jali Madi, has embarked on a month-long tour to Israel in the Middle East.

The tour, which started yesterday (1 June) in Tel Aviv, a city on Israel's Mediterranean coast, is believed to be another venture by the artist to build and firmly establish his presence on the international stage. His tour kicked started on 1st June when he performed in Tel Aviv.

The artists shall be performing at Lily The Sharon on June 3, at Matula on June 8, Farod on June 9, Tel Aviv again on June 13 and at Pyramid on June 15.

Jali shall also be storming Beit Oren on June 17, Jerusalem on 20 and 21, Dead Sea on June 2023, at the Haunted Mama Africa Concert on June 24 and at the Kinneret Salina Festival on June 30.

The tour will feature live music, acoustic and disco

The artist, whose career kick-started in 2000 with his debut 'Mam Jarra', has already been building working on his presence on the international stage and one of his songs 'Bull Falleh Nyee', which he collaborated with celebrated Gambian rapper Gibou Bala Gaye (alias Gee) was recorded by Gambia's international producer Hakim Samadih, CEO of SunLand Music. He has collaborated with notable Senegalese and international stars.