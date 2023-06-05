Gambia: UNFPA Launches GPI to Promote Gender Issues

The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) in The Gambia has launched the Gender Promotion Initiative (GPI) 2.0 Project to promote gender issues, particularly women empowerment.

Launched on Friday at the African Princess Hotel in Kololi, GPI, which is under the Peace Building Fund (PBF), aims to enhance the institutional capacity of civil society organisations to promote gender equality and women's empowerment, particularly in rural areas, and to foster solidarity among civil society organizations.

Speaking at the convergence, which brought together various UN sister organisations and government officials among others, Ms Seraphine Wakana, the UN Resident Coordinator in The Gambia, stated that the PBF project on Strengthening Civil Society Organisations is out to promote gender equality and women's empowerment through the implementation of the Action Plan on UNSCR 1325 and the TRRC White Paper Recommendations'

The United Nations through the Peace Building Fund has demonstrated and continues to demonstrate strong commitment to supporting the government, civil society organizations and peace building practitioners in The Gambia in efficiently contributing towards the country's transition and reform agenda, she said.

She recognised the role of the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Welfare's as crucial, pointing out the role the ministry would play in coordinating the project steering committee and providing oversight throughout the project's duration.

"The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) will be leading the implementation of this timely project, which has received funding of $2.5 million," she said. "Over a period of 36 months, UNFPA, with the support of the United Nations Country Team (UNCT), will work diligently to ensure the successful realization of project objectives."

"This project will ensure that the capacity of CSOs, especially women-led and women-focused organizations, is enhanced and the Gambia National Action Plan on UNSCR 1325 and the GEWE aspects of the TRRC White Paper Recommendations are effectively implemented," she stated.

She said the partnership between the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Welfare and UNCT signifies a strong commitment to advancing gender equality, empowering women, and improving the lives of children and vulnerable groups.

She added that collectively, they aim to address the pressing challenges and promote sustainable development in the areas of gender, children's rights, and social welfare.

For her part, UNFPA Country Representative, Ndeye Rose Sarr, affirmed the project's utmost significance in their collective efforts to promote gender equality and women empowerment in The Gambia.

She urged all CSOs to work in synergy to make great impact across communities as they work towards the advancement of women.