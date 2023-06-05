Gambia: Securiport Denies Fee Increment

Securiport has stated that civil aviation and border security fee at the Banjul International Airport "remains unchanged".

The US-based company's statement came following a press release issued on Wednesday by the Ministry of Interior that they had not given Securiport the approval to increase its airport fee.

The statement issued yesterday by the company reads: "Securiport would like to reassure the Ministry of Interior and the public that there has been no increase in the Civil Aviation and Border security fee at the Banjul International Airport. We would also like to emphasize that the fee, as agreed upon in the contract, remains at US$20 and that the change in local currency is due to the currency exchange rate.

"Currently, the exchange rate stands at D1,200 for $20, as opposed to the previous rate of D1,000 which is now $16.70. The D1,000 was collected when the exchange rate was equivalent to $20. Whether in local currency or foreign currency, the contract stipulates $20 for the Civil Aviation and Security fee."

The company further explained that the currency exchange rate for those paying in foreign currency (US Dollars and Euro) has to be equivalent to the amount of US$20.

Securiport regrets the confusion that the 'miscommunication' has created, saying they are committed to their partnership with the Gambia government. The company further re-emphasized: "We have not increased the Civil Aviation and Border Security fee above the agreed $20.

"We continue to work with the Government of The Gambia to resolve the issue of the fees to finally be included in the ticket price. We understand the importance of maintaining transparency and fairness in our operations, and to that end, we are committed to engaging in thorough discussions with the Ministry of Interior to promptly rectify this miscommunication."

Securiport reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining a strong and responsible partnership with the Gambia government.

While upholding its contractual obligations, the company vows to continue working diligently to ensure the security and safety of travellers arriving at and departing from Banjul International Airport.