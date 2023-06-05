Gambia: Njie Charakh World Market Begins Tobaski Promotion

2 June 2023
The Point (Banjul)
By Alieu Bobb

With the Tobaski feast less than a month from now, Njie Charakh World Market, dealers in all kinds of men and women wear have began its Tobaski Promotion to make life easy for all those who are ready to make Tobaski special for their families, loved ones and themselves.

With such unbeatable offers, look no further than their shop located at Serrekunda for your best Tobaski cloths, shoes, bed sheets, hand bags and other materials.

The business is not only into making profit but also giving back to society through donations to schools, government institions, sports, training of enterpreneurs, among other humanitarian activities. Therefore, all Gambian residents are urged to patronise the business that have received a certificate of recognition and appreciation from a reputable government institution for its contributrion to national development.

The business as recent as last week supported the Organisation for Social Development and Inclusion for Visually Impired with cash.

