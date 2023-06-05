Gambia: VP Jallow Bids Farewell to UNICEF Gambia Rep

2 June 2023
The Point (Banjul)

Outgoing UNICEF Representative in The Gambia, Gordon Jonathan Lewis, paid a courtesy visit to the Vice President of The Gambia, Muhammed B.S. Jallow, ahead of his departure for Dakar, Senegal, where he will assume the role of Deputy Regional Director for UNICEF West and Central Africa office.

Vice President Jallow and Mr Lewis discussed a wide range of issues related to the rights and welfare of children and adolescents in The Gambia.

Mr Lewis commended the Government of The Gambia for its strong commitment to safeguarding the rights of children and for supporting UNICEF's work in The Gambia, and underscored that UNICEF enjoys strong and fruitful relations with the government premised on frank and open conversations.

He appealed for more national budget allocations to and public investment in the services that support the survival and development of children, especially health, education, and child protection.

Mr Lewis also raised the urgent need to scale up national immunization services to protect children from vaccine-preventable diseases, more investment in quality education, especially foundational literacy and numeracy, urgent and stronger action to protect girls and women from violence, and provision of spaces for children and young people to share their voices on issues that are important to them.

He also advocated for the strengthening of national institutions, including government ministries, that support the rights and development of children.

Vice President Jallow applauded UNICEF for its continuous support and strong partnership with the government, especially in the promotion of accessible and quality education and health services for children. He assured the UNICEF Representative that the Government of The Gambia will continue to prioritise and remain committed to the education, health and protection of all children.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.