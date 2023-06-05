Gambia: Pura Trains Fuel Pump Attendants On Standard Operations

The Gambia Public Utilities and Regulatory Authority (PURA) in coordination with the Gambia Fire Services, marked the 3rd annual national training for fuel pump attendants on health and Fire Safety, security, and standard operating procedures.

The training seeks to equip fuel pump attendants with the requisite knowledge to enhance efficient service delivery concerning customers. The participants were also taken through the potential risks at stations, the ability to identify hazards and response methods in case of accidents.

Yusupha M. Jobe, Director General of PURA, emphasised the importance of safety awareness, saying it is a requirement that Oil Marketing Companies bear the primary responsibility of continuously training their staff.

He highlighted thematic modules on fire safety awareness, spill prevention and response, records and documentation, tanker delivery and reception procedures, customer care and handling of First Aid safety equipment.

PURA DG further reiterated that his office remains committed to the ideals of the National Development Plans that aim to ensure that Gambians and businesses receive reliable, safe, and affordable public services.

"We will continue our policy of supportive regulation to help enhance and strengthen the capacity gaps where needed," he said.

On behalf of the Chief Fire Officer, Amat Janha expressed appreciation to the authority and confirmed their achievements upon embarking on a series of nationwide tours conducting safety training for fuel pump attendants and operators.

Mr. Janha stated that the training impacted a lot in minimising major fire outbreaks in such critical facilities in the most populated areas of the country over the years.

"Prevention is very key and you can only achieve it when you have competent staff who are knowledgeable in handling operations of such facilities," Mr. Janha said.

He continued that pump attendants, operators, and managers should be given the knowledge and skills to make sure that they can prevent, protect and respond to their duties, adding that they should master the art of using safety equipment.

Muhamed Hydara, a consultant, noted that gas stations are one of the most dangerous places one could be while stating that people don't know or realise the danger.

"If you are not trained well then you begin to experience the possibilities and dangers at the gas station," he told participants.

Hydara urged OMCs to give induction training to its staff for safety operations while hailing PURA's efforts at operational safety and fire responses.