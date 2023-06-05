Gambia: Jizzle to Kick Off 'Me Vs Me' Album Tour in Europe

Gambian hit-maker Jerreh Jallow, known to many as Jizzle, will be on a tour to Europe from June to August for his trendsetting album 'Me Vs Me'.

The album raked over 2 million viewers in one week and was the 5th most-streamed album on the top music streaming site, Audiomack.

The Bakau-born Gambian rapper, who is currently amongst the most successful artist both locally and internationally, will be performing in Bremen and Tuttlingen in Germany, Madrid in Spain and Napoli in Italy, amongst other venues.

Influenced by stars such as Lil Wayne, Drake, Wizkid, Davido, T-Smalls and Mighty Joe and known for his skilful combination of local languages as well as his vocal nature in English as well, his shows are anticipated to be notable and remain memorable to his fans in that part of the world.