Gambia: Jizzle to Kick Off 'Me Vs Me' Album Tour in Europe

2 June 2023
The Point (Banjul)
By Ali Jaw

Gambian hit-maker Jerreh Jallow, known to many as Jizzle, will be on a tour to Europe from June to August for his trendsetting album 'Me Vs Me'.

The album raked over 2 million viewers in one week and was the 5th most-streamed album on the top music streaming site, Audiomack.

The Bakau-born Gambian rapper, who is currently amongst the most successful artist both locally and internationally, will be performing in Bremen and Tuttlingen in Germany, Madrid in Spain and Napoli in Italy, amongst other venues.

Influenced by stars such as Lil Wayne, Drake, Wizkid, Davido, T-Smalls and Mighty Joe and known for his skilful combination of local languages as well as his vocal nature in English as well, his shows are anticipated to be notable and remain memorable to his fans in that part of the world.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.