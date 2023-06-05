Gambia: Kora of King Jaliba Kuyateh to Release a Compilation Album Soon

2 June 2023
The Point (Banjul)
By Ali Jaw

Gambian musician Jaliba Kuyateh will be releasing a compilation album in "the coming week".

The compilation album (volume 1) will include a selection of some of his popular songs throughout his career, and members of the public will be given the privilege to choose some of the songs to be included.

The Gambian music legend posted on his Facebook page, urging fans to post and recommend in the comment section some of the songs they would like to be included.

The compilation album is expected to be a rich piece by the international Kora maestro who has established himself as the world's undisputed King of Kora and more than a hundred songs to his name.

Jaliba has more than 15 albums to his name. They include: Radio Kankang (1993), Dajikah (1994), Tissoli (1994), Hera Banku (1995), Live in America (1995), Gambia Third Day (1996), Njai Kunda (1998), Fan Kanta (1999),

Others include: Best of Jaliba Kuyateh (2000), Sosolaso (2009), Sabarla (2009), Kora Dance (2010), Youki (2011), Hakatu Masse (2011), Tupi Kejang (2012), Woli Sabo (2014), Ali Ntujeh (2014), Koliliko (2018) Gambia Sii Kiling (2018) and Tick Tock.

