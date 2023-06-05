Gambia: SK Market Women Appeal for Proper Market Structure

Serrekunda Market women vendors have called on the Kanifing Municipal Council to provide them with proper market structure to alleviate the suffering and difficulties they faced with at the market.

Women of the market howver commended recently reelected Mayor Talib Ahmed Bensouda for work done during his first term in office and said they expect him to continue initiating more development projects in promoting and empowering natives of the municipality.

Fatoumatta Jaiteh, a vegetable vendor at the said market commended Bensouda for his efforts during his first term.

"We expect him to continue delivering and putting in place mechanisms that will remedy challenges faced by natives of the municipality," she stated.

She highlighted that during rainy seasons, they encounter a lot of challenges due to blocked water ways at the market. She noted that this drives away customers with those selling beside stagnant waters hardly also making sales.

Fatou Mbye, also a venor at the market called on KMC to provide more stalls for them inside the market, saying those of them without stalls and who stand by the road side to sell are usually chased away by municipal security officers.

She noted that they feed their families and take care of their other basic needs through the sales they make. She therefore appealed to Council to put in place measures that will not only ensure they are not chased away by officers but also ensure their safety fromvehicles plying the road.

Fatou Jagne, a fish seller called on Bensouda to put in place mechanisms in reconstructing Serrekunda market.

She stated that there are a lot of incomplete projects that the KMC Mayor has started, noting that the atmosphere at the market is unbearable but they have to manage to ensure they put food on their families tables.

She advised Mayor Bensouda to work with government in constructing a morden market at Serrekunda that will accomodate all vendors.