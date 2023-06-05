Gambia: GPA, BST Galaxy Win in GFF 2nd Tier

The Gambia Ports Authority (GPA) and BST Galaxy FC have recorded wins during their week-27 fixtures of the Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Second Division League played on Wednesday.

GPA defeated Kuteh Jumbulu 2-0 during a game played at the Banjul King George 5 Mini Stadium.

Sulayman Faal and Abdoulie Manke registered their names on the score sheet for GPA in the 9th and 90+3 minutes.

GPA now moved to 4th position with 45 points, while struggling side, Kuteh Jumbulu maintain 18th position with 16 points after 26 matches.

BST Galaxy thrashed B4U Kiang West 5-1 during a game played at the Late Ousman Saho Field in Old Yundum.

Kalifa Jatta opened the scoring festival for BST in the 26th minute before Mustapha Joof, Molamin Ceesay, Gibril Soseh and Kalifa Jatta added their names on the score sheet in the 29th, 49th 53rd and 59th minutes respectively.

Musa Drammeh scored B4U Kiang West's consolation goal in the 67th minute.

The victory puts BST Galaxy on 3rd position with 46 points, while B4U Kiang West maintain 17th position with 21 points after 27 matches.

Elsewhere, Hart FC surprisingly beat Elite United 1-0 during a game played at the Live Your Dreams Sports Academy in Basori.

Sheriff Kinteh's only strike helped Hart FC collect the maximum points.

Hart FC moved to 10th position with 37 points, while Elite United maintain 2nd position with 47 points in 27 games.

Bombada FC won BK Milan 1-0 during a game played at the Box Bar Mini Stadium in Brikama.

Ousman Sanno was the hero for Bombada FC, scoring the game's goal in the 49th minute.

Bombada FC occupy 7th position with 41 points, while BK Milan dropp to 5th position with 44 points in 27 matches.