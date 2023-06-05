Nigeria: Victims of Police Brutality in Bayelsa Seek Implementation of EndSARS Report

5 June 2023
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Bassey Willie

Victims of police and other armed security agencies brutality in Bayelsa State have appealed to Governor Douye Diri to compensate them according to the EndSARS panel report.

The group under the auspices of Victims of Security Agencies Brutality, which drew its membership across the eight local government areas said the plea for compensation was on humanitarian ground to save the lives of victims with deteriorating health conditions and frustration.

Governor Douye Diri had in October 2020, constituted a judicial panel of inquiry to look into several cases of police brutality in response to the nationwide protests against the conducts of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

The panel in its reports on July 2021 recommended the sum of N21 billion to be paid to the victims of police brutality in the state, but the group said that both the federal and state governments are yet to implement the report.

The group in a statement signed by the Coordinator, Etete Godson and Secretary, Ebiumene Thomas, Esq respectively, said victims who had suffered financial, physical, emotional and traumatic pains needed government action on the report.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

