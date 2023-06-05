Angola: Government Denies Rumors On External Pressure to Cut Fuel Subsidies

Luanda — Angola has denied rumors that its decision to cut petrol subsidies stemmed from the external pressure of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

This is a sovereign decision by the Angolan State, without any external pressure from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the minister of Finance, Vera Daves, told the press on Thursday in Luanda.

The Government announced at a press conference the change in the price of a liter of gasoline, from 160 to 300 kwanzas, starting at midnight on Friday.

The measure does not cover taxi drivers and motorcycle taxi drivers, who will continue to pay 160 kwanzas per liter of gasoline.

The Government also announced that it will continue to subsidize public transport and the productive sector.

Vera Daves argued that the measure aims to protect the poor class, unlike the previous one, which indiscriminately protected rich and poor, through subsidies.