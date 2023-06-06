Nigeria Health Watch Announces Solutions Journalism Project Close-Out Event

blog

Nigeria Health Watch is delighted to announce a project close-out event for the end of the Solutions Journalism Africa Initiative project, implemented with support for the Solutions Journalism Network. The two-day event will take place on the 8th and 9th of June 2023 in Abuja, Nigeria and will feature conversations with leaders and the journalists who participated in the project.

Since 2021, Nigeria Health Watch has trained and supported newsrooms and freelance journalists across Nigeria to investigate and publish reports on responses to various social problems in an effort to address the predominant trend of problem-focused reporting that is contributing to news avoidance by audiences.

150 media, journalism practitioners and educators, and civil society stakeholders are expected to participate in the close-out event, and this will be an opportunity to convene leaders analism nd educators in the journalism sector to have conversations about the future of journalism in Nigeria. This is especially geared towards positioning solutions journalism as an effective tool for balancing the predominantly negative narratives about Africa and especially Nigeria in the media.

On the event, the project lead from the Nigeria Health Watch team, Chibuike Alagboso, noted that the project has provided an avenue to engage with journalists and leaders of media organisations to show them ways of reporting beyond breaking news. The event, he said, is an opportunity to showcase the remarkable work these journalists have done and reflect on the journey ahead as we continue to leverage the media to drive narratives that promote social good.

The event will take place in Abuja on the 8th and 9th of June and participants are encouraged to join online, here: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_c2hYotYqQLGR5XortLnkaQ. For in-person attendance, please send an email to Sunday Oko, sunday@nigeriahealthwatch.com.

About Nigeria Health Watch:

Nigeria Health Watch is a not-for-profit health communication and advocacy organisation that seeks to advocate for the health of Nigerians, engage and support the government and other partners in formulating and implementing positive and effective health policies, and hold duty-bearers accountable for delivering affordable and quality healthcare to Nigerians. The unique capacity of Nigeria Health Watch lies in its communications expertise which enables the organisation to provide solutions for evidence-based communications and advocacy in the health sector.