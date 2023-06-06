Nigerian Health Workers Suspend Strike After Meeting Tinubu

The union said the strike had been suspended due to the progress made during the engagement with the president.

Health workers' union under the umbrella of the Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) has suspended its 12-day-old strike after meeting with President Bola Tinubu on Monday.

JOHESU National Vice President, Obinna Ogbonna, confirmed the development to PREMIUM TIMES on Monday evening.

Mr Ogbonna said the strike had been suspended due to the progress made during the engagement with the president.

He said the health workers "called a meeting shortly after meeting with the president and decided to call off the strike and gave a 21-day timeline to the government."

Meeting with the president

"We met with Mr President at the villa earlier today, and he pleaded with the striking health workers to give him the benefit of the doubt that he will resolve the matters amicably to our own benefit and positive results," Mr Ogbonna told PREMIUM TIMES' reporter in a telephone interview.

"The congress considered his plea and also said we should give a 21-day timeline to assess progress and commitment of state actors in resolving the issues," he added.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier on Monday reported how Mr Tinubu urged JOHESU to call off the strike and allow its members to return to work.

Health workers strike

The health workers' union commenced an indefinite strike on Thursday, 25 May, following the alleged failure of the Nigerian government to meet its demand.

The health workers are demanding the immediate approval and implementation of the technical committee report on CONHESS adjustment by the government.

They also demand immediate payment of the omission and shortfall in the COVID-19 hazard/inducement allowances of affected health workers in federal health institutions.

Other demands are "the immediate and unconditional implementation of the pharmacist consultant cadre, unconditional payment of all withheld salaries of Federal Medical Centre, Owerri, Jos University Teaching Hospital, and the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, and outstanding April and May 2018 salaries of members at FMC, Azare."

The union also called for the speedy implementation of the increase in the retirement age from 60 to 65 years and 70 years for consultants in the health professions.

JOHESU

JOHESU is the association of health workers apart from medical doctors and dentists.

The union consists of health workers' unions and associations, including the Medical and Health Workers Union of Nigeria, Nigeria Union of Allied Health Professionals, Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions, and Senior Staff Association of Universities, Teaching Hospitals, Research Institutes, and Associated Institutions, and Assembly of Health Care Professional Association (AHPA).