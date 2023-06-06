South Africa: Investigator in Bester Case Dies

5 June 2023
Scrolla (Johannesburg)

In a shocking development, the South African Police Service (SAPS) has confirmed the untimely death of one of the investigators involved in the high-profile Thabo Bester escape case.

The senior officer, who also held the esteemed position of provincial head of organised crime in the Free State province, was found lifeless under circumstances that raised suspicions and prompted a thorough police investigation, Brigadier Athlenda Mathe shared in a statement.

The SAPS management, being cautious during this preliminary stage, has refrained from divulging details of the incident to the public.

They have emphasised their commitment to conducting a comprehensive inquiry into the mysterious death.

Meanwhile, the well-being of the deceased officer's family and colleagues is being prioritised, with in-house Employee Health and Wellness experts, including chaplains, deployed to provide much-needed psychosocial support.

General Fannie Masemola, the esteemed National Commissioner of the SAPS, expressed deep sorrow over the loss of the dedicated investigator, who had served the force for an impressive 31 years.

Described as hardworking, loyal, and highly skilled, the deceased detective had garnered a wealth of experience and knowledge in the intricate world of criminal investigation. His absence creates a significant void within the SAPS detective community, where his expertise and dedication will be sorely missed.

