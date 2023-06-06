South Africa: SAPS Confirms Death of Senior Investigator

press release

Bloemfontein — The National Commissioner of the South African Police Service (SAPS), General Fannie Masemola sadly confirms the death of one of the investigators into the Thabo Bester escape matter.

Circumstances surrounding the senior officer's death who is also the Provincial Head responsible for Organised Crime in the Free State province remains the subject of a police investigation.

The SAPS in-house Employee Health and Wellnesss (EHW) experts which include chaplains and psychologists have been dispatched to provide psychosocial services to the family and colleagues of the deceased member.

The National Commissioner of the SAPS, General Fannie Masemola has described the member who at the time of his death had 31 years of uninterrupted service as a hardworking, loyal and dedicated detective.

"Over the years he has proven himself to be a highly skilled detective with a wealth of experience and knowledge in crime detection. His departure leaves a void in the SAPS detective environment. On behalf of the SAPS, our sincerest condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of our officer", said General Fannie Masemola.

The identity of the deceased member will be released once all of his family members have been notified.

Media Statement, Office of the National Commissioner