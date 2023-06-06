South Africa: Democracy Dies Behind Closed Doors - Open the Lady R Inquiry

Pixabay
(file photo).
6 June 2023
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Hennie Van Vuuren

In the past week, Open Secrets has challenged both the South African Presidency and the US government to make public details of the mysterious cargo of the Russian vessel Lady R which docked in Simon's Town in December 2022. The public has the right to know if arms were loaded on to the Lady R and who will use these.

Arms have always been the Achilles' heel of the powerful in South Africa. During apartheid, they were the lifeblood of the regime. In the first years of democracy in SA, an arms deal with European powers thoroughly corrupted our politics and paved the way for State Capture and what followed. Nearly every major arms transaction in South Africa has been mired in scandal and cover-ups.

A bloody business

As recent Open Secrets investigations show, arms deals are also mired in murder, including that of innocent civilians in the Rwandan genocide where a South African arms dealer, Ters Ehlers, facilitated an arms deal with a bloody legacy.

In the past decade, weapons manufactured in South Africa have been used to target civilians in a bloody war in Yemen. Our investigations show a direct correlation between a rising body count in that country and an international order book of weapons from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. These weapons have been supplied by many countries seeking to profit from misery, including South Africa and Nato member states like the US and the UK.

It is therefore fair for South Africans to be circumspect about the claim and counter-claims concerning...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.