South Africa: Ramaphosa Appoints Judge Mojapelo to Chair Inquiry Into Russian Ship Lady R

28 May 2023
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Victoria O'regan

The President has given an independent panel six weeks to complete an investigation into arms allegations about the Russian cargo vessel, the Lady R.

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday 28 May announced the three-member panel tasked with investigating the circumstances surrounding the docking of the Lady R in Simon's Town, in December 2022.

The President has decided on a panel chaired by former Supreme Court Judge Phineas Mojapelo, and featuring Advocate Leah Gcabashe SC, and former deputy minister of basic education Enver Surty.

The panel will finalise its investigation within six weeks of its appointment and will be expected to submit its reports to the President within two weeks of concluding its work, according to a statement by the Presidency.

However, it may "request an extension of this time frame should it be necessary".

The Presidency had announced it would set up an independent inquiry to investigate the matter, following the US ambassador to South Africa, Reuben Brigety's catalytic accusations earlier this month.

On 11 May, Brigety had told journalists in Pretoria that Washington was confident...

