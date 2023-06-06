Nigeria: Police Arrest 3,619, Rescue 316 Kidnap Victims in 5 Months

The inspector-general of police, IGP Usman Baba said a total 3,619 arrests have been made while 316 kidnapped victims were rescued in the last five months.

The IGP, who stated this during his June 2023 meeting of strategic police managers in Abuja on Monday, said 1,630 cases which cut across major offences such as terrorism, secessionism, kidnapping, armed robbery, banditry, and proliferation of firearms were recorded between the same time, January to May, 2023.

According to the IGP, available data and crime analysis between January and May 2023 revealed that the internal security situation of the country is relatively calm and continues to improve with a decline in incidences of major crimes recorded across the six geopolitical zones.

IGP Baba also said 486 assorted firearms consisting of AK-47 rifles and locally fabricated automatic weapons were recovered, while 4,072 assorted calibers of live ammunition and other incriminating items linked to various major crimes were also recovered within the same period.

The Police boss stated that regardless of the quantum of achievements recorded within the period under review and the successful democratic transitioning that happened on the 29th of May, 2023, there still remains prevailing and projected threats across the country, including the aftermath of the fuel subsidy removal with the emerging threat of industrial strike action.

He stressed that the Nigerian Police Force will continue to leverage on the support of the Federal Government as we re-evaluate internal security dynamics and adapt our strategies towards ensuring that the current downward trend in crime across the country is sustained.

The IGP June 2023 meeting of strategic police managers is organised to assess the internal security situation within the country vis-à-vis the policing mandate.

It is also an avenue for the Police to disseminate some emerging strategic and policy-driven directives that will guide our operations towards policing the new Nigerian Ideal under the amiable leadership of the new president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.