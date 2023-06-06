South Africa: Construction Mafia Allegedly Linked to Power Utility's Procurement Staff - South African News Briefs - June 6, 2023

Electricity Minister Claims Construction Mafia Has Ties to Eskom's Procurement Staff

Minister of Electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa says that organised crime, connected to the notorious KwaZulu-Natal construction mafia, has infiltrated power utility Eskom's procurement division, with insiders and outsiders working together to defraud the company, reports News24. Ramokgopa acknowledged that crime, corruption and sabotage are "a big, big part of the problem at Eskom". He said that measures are being taken to investigate and address these issues, including collaboration with law enforcement agencies. A report on the progress of the investigations will be released soon.

Helen Joseph Hospital in Johannesburg Faces Water Crisis Due to Low Pressure

Helen Joseph Hospital in Johannesburg is experiencing a low water pressure crisis, affecting the emergency department, intensive care unit, and some wards, reports TimesLive. The cause of the problem has yet to be identified, and the hospital is unsure when it will be resolved. The problem has led to delays in surgical procedures, patient diversions, and has had negative impacts on neighbouring hospitals. The hospital is using alternative water sources, such as bottled water, but faces challenges with flushing toilets. Investigations are ongoing, and normal water supply is expected to resume soon.

Petrol and Diesel Prices to Drop

Motorists will wake up to cheaper fuel prices on Wednesday June 7, 2023, with petrol decreasing by 71c/l and diesel dropping by 80c-84c/l, reports TimesLive. Illuminating paraffin will also be cheaper by 43c/l. The decrease is driven by lower international fuel prices. The relief comes after the previous month's hike in petrol prices. The Automobile Association welcomes the slight decrease, especially in diesel prices, as it eases pressure on struggling consumers. The fuel levy increase for April has been removed, resulting in a decrease in the fuel levy for both petrol and diesel prices.

