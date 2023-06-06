Nigeria: 16 Abducted Baptist Church Worshippers in Kaduna Regain Freedom

The remaining 16 worshippers abducted by bandits at Bege Baptist Church, Madala near Buruku in Chikun local government area of Kaduna state have finally regained their freedom.

Recall that about 40 worshippers were abducted by bandits during a Sunday service on May 7, 2023 but miraculously many of the abducted worshippers escaped leaving behind the 16 that just regained thier freedom.

Speaking to journalists about their release on Monday, Kaduna State Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Chairman, Rev. John Joseph Hayab expressed gratitude to the Muslim community in the area, saying, "the Muslim community where the worshippers were abducted contributed money and bought a motorcycle as part of ransom required for the release of their Christian brothers and sisters in captivity.

"This goes to show good, caring and sincere neighbours that practically showed concern to the plight of their brothers and sisters that were abducted and their sincere wish that they return home to live together with them in peace and harmony."

According to Rev. Hayab, the exemplary life shown by the Muslim community in Madala should be emulated by all in other parts of the state for a united and peaceful coexistence that is needed for the overall development of the state.

He stressed that the Muslim community have shown that one does not need to be educated before doing the needful, pointing out that Nigerians from all walks of life should be their brothers keepers in other to eliminate all forms of insecurity in every part of the country.

Rev. Hayab further explained that the 16 remaining abducted worshippers were released on Sunday with many of them reunited with their families while those with injuries are presently receiving treatment in an undisclosed hospital.