Nigeria: Malami Loses Brother

Immediate past attorney-general of the federation and minister of justice, Abubakar Malami has lost his younger brother, Dr Khadi Zubairu Malami.

The deceased died in the early hours of Monday following a brief illness at his residence in Birnin Kebbi metropolis.

Zubairu died and left behind one wife and five children and has since been buried according to Islamic injunctions in Birnin Kebbi.

Governor Nasir Idris Gwandu, who led a government delegation to the house of the deceased condoled with Malami, the family of the deceased and prayed to Allah SWT to forgive him both in this world and the hereafter.

Many personalities from Kebbi State and outside were trooping to the house of the deceased in order to condole with former AGF, Malami and family of the deceased.