Nigeria: Pray for Nigeria's Unity, Peace, Emir Tells Pilgrims

The Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari has urged Nigerians performing this year's hajj in Saudi Arabia to pray for the nation's peace, unity and prosperity.

He equally urged them to use the opportunity of their stay in the holy lands of Makkah and Madina to move closer to the Almighty God.

Sulu-Gambari made the call in his goodwill message to the pilgrims. The statement was signed by his spokesman, Malam AbdulAzeez Arowona.

While thanking God for His numerous blessings on the people of Ilorin Emirate, the people of Kwara State and Nigerians at large, the Emir told the pilgrims: "While in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, you are expected to pray for global peace and harmony."

"I want to use this moment to thank Almighty Allah and to also urge our pilgrims to pray for peace and unity of Nigeria, most importantly; the newly inaugurated government both at the federal and state levels.

"I also enjoin pilgrims from Ilorin Emirate and beyond to be good ambassadors of our dear country by conducting themselves in the most peaceful manner throughout their stay in the holy cities of Madina and Makkah in order to get the maximum rewards for their spiritual engagements," Sulu-Gambari added.