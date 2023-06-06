Nigeria: 'Exciting Journey for Me', Don Jazzy Turns Soap Maker

Legendary producer and music executive, Michael Collins Ajereh also known as Don Jazzy has ventured into the beauty industry as he becomes a soap maker.

The music mogul, on Monday, launched his long-awaited range of soup, Drip Beauty Soap in Lagos.

Recall the music mogul had hinted on launching his own soap brand, Drip Beauty Soap which will go on to add to his other business ventures aside music.

Speaking with journalists during the launching of the products, the Chief Executive Officer of Drip Brightening and Exfoliating Soap, Don Jazzy highlighted the benefits of the soap.

He said: "Drip contains anti-aging properties which leaves your skin firm and more defiant. It is a powerful antioxidant that enhances cell renewal or sales turnover."

Recalling his journey prior to the launch, Don Jazzy said: "I have spent time with experts perfecting my first range of beauty soaps . Today, the launching of Drip Soap marks the beginning of another exciting journey for me.

"Nigerians have been waiting for this for a very long time, we have launched officially today, now, they have the license to Drip. Do your skin a favour to choose between any of our variants of the Drip Soap and glow effortlessly."