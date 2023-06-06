Angola: President Sends Message to Côte d'Ivoire Counterpart

Luanda — A message from the Angolan President João Lourenço was delivered to his counterpart of Côte D'Ivoire, Alassane Ouattara, as part of the strengthening existing diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The letter was delivered by the minister of State and Head of Civil Affairs' Office to the President of the Republic, Adão de Almeida, who is in Abidjan for an annual meeting called "Africa CEO Forum".

At the Forum, which brings together government officials and leaders of the largest African business groups, Adão de Almeida is representing the Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço.

In the capital of Côte D'Ivoire, Adão de Almeida granted audiences to business leaders participating in the Forum and scheduled a meeting with the Angolan community.

The Minister of State's agenda includes visits to important local institutions, says a note from the Angolan Embassy in that West African country, released this Monday. AL/NIC