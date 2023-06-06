Nigeria: Bandits Kill 37 in Sokoto Communities for Not Paying Levy

6 June 2023
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo, Sokoto

No fewer than 37 locals were killed by bandits in communities around Tangaza, Sokoto State for allegedly not paying levies they imposed on the communities.

The communities affected are Rakkah, Rakkah Dutse, Gwadabawa Kwari among others.

The police were yet to react to the incident but a survivor in one of the communities told journalists on phone that over 27 bodies were already buried.

He said security operatives in Sokoto were hard to reach at the weekend because of poor communication and bad network.

According to him, that was not the first time the bandits would unleash terror on the communities, calling on the government to come to their aid.

