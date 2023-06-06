Gambia: Startup Huddle Holds Entrepreneurship Forum

Startup Huddle, a local organisation of entrepreneurs in The Gambia that seeks to connect entrepreneurship and strengthen the local Gambian ecosystem recently held an entrepreneurship forum for enterpreneurs at The Hub Limited along Kairaba Avenue.

The forum is one of the body's monthly sessions that rallies together entrepreneurs across sectors to share ideas, discuss challenges and proffer solutions in their entrepreneurial journeys.

The guests speakers who lectured participants included Sally Bittaye of Bliss Delights Food and Beverage as well as Zina Zoker, founder of Zizo Arts Studio. They took participants through their hurdles and challenges in their entrepreneurship journeys. This was followed by questions, answers and networking.

Speaking to journalists, Bassirou Drammeh, the Manager of The Hub Limited explained that the session was meant to invite entrepreneurs and start-ups to learn about how their businesses are doing, challenges speakers faced and what they also went through.

He said: "It is always easier to learn from someone's mistake than to go do it all over again. So basically, that is the idea behind Startup Huddle. We usually have Startup Huddle meet up every last Friday of the month."

"Usually I hear people say that Gambian people are lazy but I believe Gambian people are not lazy, especially the youth. I believe sometimes they just need a push towards the right direction. Most of the people here are young entrepreneurs coming up with brilliant ideas," he pointed out.

"I believe what we should do is to support these entrepreneurs to get to where they need to be. They will become inspiration to other youth in the country," he added.

