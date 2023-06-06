Liberia: Jewel Howard Taylor, a Liability or a National Treasure

analysis

Monrovia — Madam Jewel Howard Taylor, the first Female Vice President of Liberia, may be seen as a woman deep in controversy; depending on which side of the divide one stands, but FrontPageAfrica has been delving into the political life, achievements, and shortfalls of the Country's second 'Iron Lady' and her past 5 years of public service. Hence the Question - Is Jewel, A National Treasure or Liability? A major component of this analysis highlights her achievements over the past 5 years from (2018-2022).

As one looks over the past five years; it is fair to say that the first female Vice President of Liberia has weathered some of the most challenging tempest of storms in her public service life, spanning several decades: from her marriage to former President Charles Taylor in 1997- a decision that would later become the cause for unrestrained bullying, marginalization, denigration and questions from many quarters; so much so that whenever she raises her voice about critical national issues more questions are asked.

Though she has steadily gone from one level to another, first being the Nation's First Lady, then becoming the Senior Senator of Bong County for two terms - amidst claims and counter claims that she is HARD TO DEAL WITH; and the startling fact that she has become the oldest African Nation's first female Vice President.

Some still hold the opinion - that being the ex-wife of former President Taylor, she should not have been elevated to this high office. Howbeit, for one sitting on the sidelines, it seems as if these storms have only been but tailwinds that landed her into becoming one of the most powerful women on the African Continent; as she is currently regarded by many integrities, research, media institutions and NGOs in Africa and other parts of the world. Seemingly because; in spite of many challenges she has undergone, she continues to hold her head up, keep walking forward one step at a time; thus, making her a Feminist role model of repute.

As we look at her story - it is clear to see that in spite of the many challenges, stumbling blocks, blows and assaults thrown at her; the first female Vice President of Liberia has remained focused on building her brand name; continues moving upwards; and with a stern tenacity remains fully engaged with the issues that she believes will provide opportunities for those most marginalized, especially women and girls; in sectors of Education, Leadership, Mentorship, Empowerment and Human Rights. The feather in her cap is her more than 22 years of commitment and sponsorship to thousands of young underprivileged girls across Liberia and in other parts of Africa, under her Jewel Starfish Foundation.

This Foundation provides educational opportunities to a current number of more than 3000 girls from the 7th grade through University; some of which have become Doctors, Financial Experts, Managers, Entrepreneurs etc. The Vice President, upon assuming Office under the Presidency of H. E. Dr. George Manneh Weah was ushered into another arena totally, from her previous roles (First Lady and Senior Senator 2 times). In this new role as Vice President, the Liberian Constitution provided the basis for her engagements - stating that: "the Vice President shall assist the President in the discharge of his functions and shall perform other duties as may be delegated by the President".

Under this ambit, this position is seen as a marginalized or lame duck assignment; so much so that the previous Vice President considered himself -a racing car stuck in a garage. Be that as is may, this current Vice President has openly declared that her duty to assist the President in the discharge of his duties - is not one of a parked car, but a car fully utilized to assist her boss. This was seen explicitly in one such instance when she was mandated by the President to take direct oversight of the National Census, when it seemed that chaos was imminent; she took hold of the reins and helped navigate a smooth landing of this critical process, garnering commendations from local and international partners.

The Vice President, under the President's National Agenda the Pro-Poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development (PAPD), has been positively involved in Pillar I -(Power to the People) and Pillar II - (Economy and Jobs). These 2 Pillars have set the basis for the Vice President's main thrust of activities at 2 levels over the past 5 years. She has continued to work at the International, National Level and local levels; focusing on her on home County - Bong - her political base; where she began her political life serving previously as its Sr. Senator and is now considered the Leader of the Kpelleh people(the largest tribe in Liberia).

SOME KEY ACHIEVEMENTS IN BONG OVER THE PAST 5 YEARS INCLUDES: CONSTRUCTION OF THE GBENINQUELLEH CLINIC in DISTRICT 2, Prior to building the Gbeninquelleh Clinic in District Two by VP Howard-Taylor, residents had to walk between 9 and 12 miles (15 to 20 kilometers) to the nearest healthcare center -- often taking all day, resulting in a walk home in the dark, or experiencing other dire circumstances. Remaining cognizant of the critical role that a clinic would play in the lives of over 6,000 residents from far and near, it became necessary to rehabilitate that health facility (originally done in 2015 and never opened); equip and furnish same; to include a nurse's quarter. Though this project began whilst She served at Senior Senator; it was finally completed, fenced, furnished, and officially opened in 2022 and added to the facilities under the Bong County Health System. At the dedication and turning over ceremony to the Community, the VP in her emotional statement said - "I am so glad that this clinic has finally been completed and is today being turned over to a community in dire need. As this has been my desire for a while, thankfully today I can finally make good my pledge to this community.

"LOBBIED FOR AND ENSURED FUNDING FOR THE RENOVATION AND EQUIPPING OF THE SEKOU TOURE HOSPITAL IN JORWAH, PANTA DISTRICT. This facility was originally built in the 70's, as a joint project between the Liberian and Guinean Government as a Mano River Project. Said facility was completely destroyed during the war, leaving thousands without accessible health care in that remote area. More than six thousand villagers in and around Jorwah, Panta District had lacked easy access to health care due to long distances to the nearest clinics, before VP Taylor intervened. This project began when she served as Senior Senator; but was only fully completed and furnished after she assumed the office of the Vice President. The VP praised the International NGO - Samaritan's Purse who joined this project and donated equipment and supplies which made it functional. This project after completion, was met with tears of joy for both the Liberians in that district and citizens from bordering towns near the Guinea border. This project falls in line with the national Health Plan for the provision of affordable and accessible health care for our people. When it was dedicated, residents of the many surrounding towns near Jorwah were in jubilant praise for the work, the Vice President their daughter, had done. Making them sing song and praises to her, whom they say they will continue to support.

PARTNERED WITH ORANGE-LIBERIA TO PROVIDE INTERNET FACILITIES TO THE CUTTINGTON UNIVERSITY AND THE BONG COUNTY TECHNICAL COLLEGE. Recognizing the importance of internet connectivity in this digital age, VP Taylor during her second year in Office, reached out in partnership with Orange-Liberia, a GSM company, to provide a full ICT Digital System at Cuttington's Suakoko campus and the Gbarnga Campus of the Bong County Technical College. This system was fully installed to provide a reliable internet system for both Centers of learning. This was another request fulfilled from students who yearned for access to a digital learning system.

CONSTRUCTED THE TAMATA TOWN HALL. During the 2017 campaign; the residents of Tamata Town in District 2 made a request; after 51 years; for a town hall to be built to then Senator Weah; who promised that it would be done right after the elections. In fulfillment of this joint pledge, VP Taylor built and commissioned the George Manneh Weah Town Hall in Tamata. This important facility: apart from serving as venues for meetings and other social events that require the full attendance of members of the community; is viewed a symbol of a promise fulfilled; remembering the fact that many had been asked before, even prominent sons from this town; but to no avail. It only took one visit by then Senator Weah for their dream to become a reality.

SUPPORTED THE PROVISION OF STREET LIGHTS ACROSS BONG COUNTY. Determined to ensure that the President's pledge to checkmate insecurity and boost the socio- economic wellbeing of residents of Gbarnga and beyond; the Vice President through the Government of Liberia, has monitored the instillation of over 2000 streetlights in different areas across Bong; but the most significant one is the more than 200 street lights around Gbarnga and its main streets, which has lit this important City in the Nation's center. The VP in collaboration with other Officials during the turning over ceremony said the donation of solar lights were in fulfillment of the Government's promise to residents of the County while campaigning during the 2017 presidential and legislative elections; and termed it another promise fulfilled. Today, gladly; the National Electricity Project has also been extended to Bong County thru Governments CSLG Project with the Ivorian Government and is being implemented throughout Gbarnga; providing reliable and affordable electricity for all; especially hospitals, educational facilities and health care institutions.

LOBBIED FOR FULL SUPPORT TO THE BCTC TO INCLUDE THE INSTALLATION OF THE FIRST STEM HUB IN BONG COUNTY. The Office of the Vice President, in support of President Weah's Agenda; had at its core the desire to scale up educational facilities across the Nation. The BCTC needed additional help to complete its facilities and equip its Laboratories, with the aim of the provision of digital education. Today, this has become a reality in Bong County. Recently, the Office of the Vice President in collaboration with the Jewel Starfish Foundation and STEMpower Inc, launched a 30 computer STEM and Electronics Center at the Bong County Technical College. This is in fulfillment of the national mandate for decentralization at all levels. This project is meant to contribute towards the national program of strengthening science, technology, engineering, and mathematics education in Liberia. This system, a gift from STEM POWER AFRICA is made up of 2 sites in Liberia, the first of its kind; with one located in Gbarnga at BCTC and the other located at the YWCA Headquarters in Congo Town, Monrovia. These centre's, according to VP Taylor will strengthen instruction with hands-on enrichment programs in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics Disciplines for University & pre-university youths in Liberia and it will be extended very soon to other Institutions like the Tubman University and other institutions of learning.

SCHOLARSHIPS. The VP has continued to provide scholarships in Bong County by providing scholarships to more than 600 students across Bong County to include Cuttington University and Bong County Technical College.

GBARNGA BROAD STREET. This project, a carry over from the previous government which was left incomplete; was one of the first requests made by VP Taylor after the election when President Weah visited to express his appreciation to the people of Bong County. It being a sore eye, a decision was made to complete same. This was completed within the first 9 months and is a blessing to the residents of Gbarnga City who can now ply that route without any hinderance.

GBARNGA TO LOFA BRIDGE ASPHALT ROAD PROJECT. This project was left uncompleted at the end of the last regime, a project which President Weah lobbied and secured funds for. Today that segment of road is 95% completed on the Bong side and is being extended thru the Lofa Corridor in Salayea and Zorzor Districts. This is truly a dream come thru for those living in that corridor. As President of the Liberian Senate, funds for this road project was approved and made operational under my signature.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

SOME NATIONAL ACHIEVEMENTS. The work of VP Taylor has positively impacted many sectors, in her quest to assist the President in the discharge of his duties, some of which are the following:* Restructuring, decentralization and funding of the Group of 77 Institution by the establishment and operationalization of offices in 13 Counties across the Nation. In an attempt to become self-sufficient, the VP has initiated the G77 farms in several areas including the Todee Farm; planting cassava and onions amongst others vegetables.* Chaired the Youth Sector Steering Committee and assisted in the implementation of the Youth Opportunities Project; a 10 million USD project funded by the World Bank which empowered 15,000 vulnerable youth through sustainable farming.* Lobbying and supporting the expansion of the Village Savings and Loan project for the empowerment of women to access small scale loans to expand their businesses especially in the agriculture sector.* Established the National Sanitary Pad Distribution Project for adolescent girls and established the Sanitary Pad Banks in 10 counties to provide on demand needs for sanitary products which cuts down absenteeism of girls in school.* Supports Free Education for girls by the construction and support to the YWCA Skills Training Center at the YWCA HQ in vocational and ICT skills. This center is in its first cycle and provides training for more than 200 females.* Embarked upon a National Listening and Assessment Tour across 11 counties; to see first-hand the impact of Governments programs on the people and providing feedback to the President. * The Office of the Vice President has over the 5 years supported many youth projects including providing support to the following organizations - Yana Boys Association, Girls Empowerment Movement, Girls Alliance, PUPA, IYEEED, National Motor Cycle Union, Books Before Girls, LINSU, FLY, etc.* Currently leads a national nutrition initiative called the Scaling Up Nutrition ( SUN) Secretariat in Liberia; which aims to provide a holistic approach to nutrition in an attempt to reduce malnutrition and stunting across Liberia.*Currently leads a task force to ensure all local government officials are properly placed on the National Payroll.*Currently leads the National ONE HEALTH INITIATIVE which provides oversight over the health sector ensuring the reduction of maternal and child mortality, Malaria and better access to health services across the Nation*A strong voice of advocacy and support for Gender Equality and Human Rights of Women and Girls with focus on INCREASED PARTICIPATION FOR WOMEN ACROSS ALL SECTORS, ON RAPE and THE ELIMINATION OF FGM.