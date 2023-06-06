Liberia: RAL Hits Again By Death - Extends Deepest Sympathy to Family of Fallen Member

The Reporters Association of Liberia (RAL) is again in a state of grief and is deeply stunned at the untimely death of one of its members, Augustine T. Tweh, Deputy Managing Editor of the Triumphet Newspaper and Vice President of the Association of Judicial Reporters of Liberia.

A release signed by RAL SG Augustin Saah and approved by it president, Willie Tokpah said Tweh was reportedly found dead in his home early Sunday morning, June 4, 2023, in the Pipeline-Jalloh Shop Community in Paynesville.

Before working with the Triumphet Newspaper, Tweh served as a Judicial Reporter for the FrontPageAfrica Newspaper and was an active member of the Reporters Association of Liberia up to the news of his death.

The RAL received no information about Tweh being ill up till his panicking death.

RAL also expressed its shock after an unconfirmed report tells that Tweh may have died of depression.

Tweh along with his colleagues have covered the courtroom for over five years before his death.

He was a graduating senior at the state-run University of Liberia studying Communications and Media Studies.

Tweh will always be remembered for never giving up even when he faced threats and intimidation during his reportorial duties.

Meanwhile, RAL extends its deepest condolences to his parents and siblings, as well as all his colleagues and those who knew him.

The RAL is therefore requesting all of its members across the 15 Political subdivisions of Liberia to change their profile to black in sympathy with his family and love once in this time of bereavement.