Gambia: What Will the KMC Discuss At Their Meeting Today?

The Kanifing Municipal Council is scheduled to meet today. This is their first meeting since the day of inauguration. Meetings of councils are supposed to be open to the public in accordance with section 30 of the Local Government Act.

It is not known whether the following will be included in the agenda of today's meeting:

freeing the roads to the Serrekunda Health Centre so that ambulances will not be blocked by street vendors; provision of markets for the vendors in the area and urinals and public taps so that they will not block gates of compounds or doors of shops or invade people's residences and transform private utilities into public utilities; unblocking all the drains before the rainy season and transporting all the debris as they unblock the drains and not leave them around to be washed into them again; ensuring that all the car parks at street corners are relocated and provided with sheds, urinals and water; sealing all the potholes in the streets before the rainy season; ensuring there is pedestal mapping and proper zoning of land use; finalising all the street names and compound numbers and making sure that the numbers are put on each gate and the street names and compound numbers to prevent identification of areas through land marks.