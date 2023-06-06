Gambia: A Step in the Right Direction

5 June 2023
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

The statement of the NPP condemning its members for assaulting a journalist is a step in the right direction. There have been incidents in the past when journalists or political opponents have been assaulted and political leaders looked on or even defended the assailants.

This must stop. It is against the code of conduct of the interparty committee to which political parties belong.

It is often said prevention is better than cure. What the NPP leadership should do, and this applies to all political parties, is to prevent recurrence by enlightening their membership on these issues so that they do not engage in insults, character assassination, violence and so on.

We must move away from dirty politics to clean politics. Each candidate should simply explain what he or she intends to do if elected.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.