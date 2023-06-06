Gambia: Gamtel Continue Struggle in Gambian 1st Division League

The Telecommunication Boys, Gamtel FC have continued their struggling in the Gambian Premier League following another draw during their week 26 fixture played on Saturday.

Gamtel FC played a 1-1 draw against Fortune FC at the Late Ousman Saho Fied in Old Yundum.

The Petroleum Boys took the lead through striker Alieu Barry in the 45+2 minute, before the Telecom Giants Boys restore parity in the 87th minute through Pa Modou Colley.

The result maintains Gamtel FC at second from bottom (15th) position with 26 points, while Fortune FC occupy 3rd position with 39 points after 26 matches.

Elsewhere, in the earlier game played on Friday, Team Rhino defeated Greater Tomorrow 3-1.

Greater Tomorrow took the lead through Ebrima Njie in the 23rd minute but the Rhinos came from behind to respond with three goals through Alpha Jatta, Nurudeen Mbowe and Alieu Jarju scored in the 26th, 45+2 and 90+2 minutes respectively.

The win moves Team Rhino to 7th position with 36 points while the defeat returned Greater Tomorrow back to the relegation zone (14th) position with 28 points.

In the earlier rescheduled games played on Thursday:

Marimoo Pakfood 1-0 Samger

Banjul 1-1 Brikama United

Falcons 0-0 Wallidan

Real de Banjul 2-0 GAF

