West Africa: ECOWAS Condemns Violence in Senegal

Annika Hammerschlag / VOA
Protesters run from tear gas in Dakar, Senegal, March 30, 2023.
5 June 2023
The Point (Banjul)

The Commission of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS)

follows with concern the eruption of violence in Senegal following the court's verdict in the Ousmane Sonko - Adji Sarr case.

ECOWAS strongly condemns the violence that targeted security forces, public property, private property and disturbed public order.

It deplores the loss of life and calls for restraint and the settlement of disputes by peaceful means.

ECOWAS remains seized of developments in Senegal. Calls on all to uphold the country's laudable reputation as a bastion of peace and stability

ABUJA, NIGERIA

June 02, 2023

