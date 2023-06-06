Senegalese Interior Minister Accuses 'Occult Forces' On Water Treatment Plant Attack

The minister of the Interior, Antoine Diome, declared that "occult forces have infiltrated the demonstrations," saying "the state will crack down," on them.

Antoine Diome reveals that these "occult forces" "tried to sabotage the Djender plant which produces 12,000 cubic meters of water". This will "generate a water deficit in the capital and the other localities which are supplied via this installation", he specifies.

The Minister of the Interior also observes that "armed men are among the demonstrators and loot the property of others". "They are armed and are incredibly violent", he insisted.

Antoine Diome adds, moreover that, "what is happening goes beyond politics; it is the Republic and the State that are under attack". "And on the instructions of the head of state, we will take the necessary steps to restore order," he promised.

Asked about the identity of this occult organisation, the Minister of the Interior informs that he will communicate on the subject at the appropriate time after having put "these thugs" out of harm's way.