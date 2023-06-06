Gambia: Ambassador Ceesay Addresses IIMSA Annual Convention

Her Excellency Ambassador Dr Fatoumata Jahumpa Ceesay was invited as special guest to the 2023 Institute of Information Management, South Africa Annual Convention, Induction & Investiture Ceremony, held at the University of South Africa (UNISA).

The theme of this year's convention was: 'The Road to Digital Transformation through Education'.

Her Excellency Dr FJC addressed the esteemed audience, comprising representatives of government, academia, experts in the field of data information management, industry leaders, private sector and media where she shared valuable insights and experiences.

Outstanding professionals in the field were recognised and awarded certificates of completion from the institute in South Africa. The IIMSA is an annual convention rotating globally.

She expressed gratitude to the International President and Chairman of the Institute of Information Management for the giant stride in ensuring that data and information management becomes institutionalised across the globe.

She pointed out in this era of rapid technological advancements, the need for individuals and organizations to adapt and embrace digitalisation has become paramount.

"Education is the foundation upon which digital transformation stands. It equips individuals with the knowledge, skills, and tools needed to navigate the digital realm effectively. It empowers us to leverage emerging technologies, harness the power of data, and capitalise on innovative solutions. Education provides the means to bridge the digital divide, ensuring that no one is left behind in this digital revolution," Ambassador Ceesay highlighted.

According to her, in today's interconnected world, digital transformation is not merely an option; but a necessity that touches every aspect of our lives, from how we communicate, work, learn, and engage with one another.

She declared that it has the potential to revolutionise industries, drive economic growth, and transform societies.

However, she said to fully unlock this potential, we must invest in education that is inclusive, accessible, and comprehensive.

She further said that through education, they empower individuals to become digital citizens, capable of navigating the complexities of the digital landscape, noting that education provides the foundation for creating a skilled workforce that can thrive in the digital economy, driving productivity, competitiveness, and sustainable growth.

"Furthermore, education serves as a catalyst for digital inclusion. It enables marginalised communities and underserved populations to overcome barriers and access the benefits of digital technologies. By ensuring equitable access to quality education, we bridge the digital divide and empower individuals to participate fully in the digital society, promoting social cohesion and reducing inequalities," she also said.