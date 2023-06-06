Gambia: Tujereng UTD Daze Misira UTD On Spot-Kicks to Reach WCR 3rd Tier Final

Tujereng United on Saturday stunned Misira United 4-3 on post-match penalty shootouts after regular time ended goalless in their semi-final match played at the Brikama Box Bar Mini Stadium to reach the final of the 2023 West Coast Regional Third Division League.

Both sides came into the match with the motive of beating each other to cruise to the final of the annual West Coast Regional Third Division League but regulation time failed to produce a winner.

This pushed the match into post-match penalty shootouts, which ended 4-3 in favour of Tujereng United.

The win earned Tujereng United a place in the final of the 2023 West Coast Regional Third Division League.

The defeat saw Misira United out of the yearly West Coast Regional Third Division League after slipping to Tujereng United.

The Brikama Misira based-club will now hang their boots until next season following their exit from the West Coast Regional Third Division League.