Gambia: NPP Condemns Attack On 2 Journalists

5 June 2023
The Point (Banjul)

The National People's Party (NPP) learned with dismay, the allegations of assault on two journalists who were covering the swearing-in ceremony of elected local officials at the Banjul City Council (BCC) on Wednesday, 31st May, 2023. While the victims have alleged to have been attacked by supporters of the NPP, the Party could not verify this claim as we went to press.

That notwithstanding, the governing NPP leadership does not condone assaults or affronts on citizens' rights including those of journalists especially, in the exercise of their civic duties.

Therefore, the National People's Party condemns in the strongest terms, the alleged assault on these two journalists and any other citizens or residents of The Gambia and will work with The Gambia Press Union (GPU) and complainants to address this unfortunate matter.

As a reasonable political party, we recognise the pivotal role of media practitioners in the consolidation of our new democratic dispensation and will continue to support them in the exercise of our common democratic and fundamental rights as enshrined in our Constitution.

The National People's Party is grounded in the democratic tradition of encouraging the rule of law and respect for civil liberties including press freedom which is an integral part of our accountability process.

Accordingly, the NPP urges its membership, supporters, partners and well wishers to always strengthen and maintain cordial relations with the media corps.

Seedy S.K. Njie

Deputy Spokesman, NPP.

