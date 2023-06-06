Gambia: TMT Suffer 4th Loss in GFF 2nd Tier

TMT FC suffered their fourth loss for the season during their Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Second Division League rescheduled fixtures played on Saturday.

TMT FC were beaten 2-1 by Kuteh Jombulu during a match played at the Banjul King George 5 Mini Stadium.

Ebrima Sanneh opened the scoring for Kuteh Jombulu in the 12th minute before Abdoulie Manneh doubled their lead in the 31st minute. Yahya Ndong pulled a goal back for TMT which proved to be the consolation goal for them in the 32nd minute.

The result maintains TMT FC at the top of the table standing with 53 points, while Kuteh Jombulu also maintain their rock bottom (18th) position with 19 points after 27 games.

Medical FC beat Hart FC 2-0 during a game played at the Soma Mini Stadium.

Lamin Jarra and Saibou Saidy registered their names on the score sheet for Medical FC in the 64th and 75th minutes.

Medical FC occupy 9th position with 38 points while Hart FC sit on 11th position with 37 points.

Jam City and BST Galaxy played a 2-2 draw during a game played at the Live Your Dreams Sports Academy in Basori.

Modou Keita and Modou Lamin Ceesay scored for BST in the 14th and 34th minutes, while Ismaila Camara and Modou Lamin Badjie scored for Jam City in the 19th and 42nd minutes respectively.

The draw moves BST Galaxy to 2nd position with 47 points while Jam City sit 6th position with 43 points after 27 games.