Gambia: Global Parliament of Mayors Congratulates Lowe

The Global Mayors of Parliament Tuesday congratulated Mayor Rohey Malick Lowe for her success in her re-election bid.

In a letter addressed to the mayor and signed by the chairperson Peter Kurz, mayor of Mannheim in Germany; vice chairperson Bryan Barnett, mayor of Rochester Hills in USA, and treasurer Richardo Rio, mayor or Braga Portugal, the body states:

"Global Mayors of Parliament On behalf of the Executive Committee of the Global Parliament of Mayors, we are writing to extend our heartfelt congratulations on your recent re-election as the Mayor of Banjul.

Your victory not only demonstrates your remarkable leadership but also the faith and trust that the people of Banjul have placed in you once again."

The letter says it is a momentous occasion to witness history being made as Mayor Lowe continues to serve as the first female mayor of Banjul.

"Her commitment to public service, dedication to promoting good governance and relentless pursuit of improving the lives of the residents of Banjul have been inspiring," it adds.

"Your re-election not only brings pride to Banjul but also serves as an inspiration to women around the world who aspire to leadership positions in public service. By breaking barriers and challenging gender norms, you have paved the way for future generations of women leaders, demonstrating that gender equality and inclusive governance are not mere aspirations but achievable realities."

"We are looking forward to congratulating you in person on your well-deserved re-election at the ExCo meeting on 30 June - 1 July in Mannheim. On that occasion we will also have the privilege of hearing a live performance of your fellow Gambian Sona Jobarteh.

"We once again wish you every success in your endeavors, and we look forward to witnessing the positive transformation you will bring to Banjul during your second term."