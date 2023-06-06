Senegal: U.S. Says Its Disturbed By Violence in Senegal

Right now, the eyes of the world are on Senegal, which is going through dark hours. The United States of America, has just officially spoken out on the situation in the country, since the conviction of Ousmane Sonko.

"As a friend and solid partner of Senegal, the United States is disturbed and saddened by the violence and damage that we have witnessed in many parts of the country," the US State Department responded Saturday.

In a statement signed by its spokesman Mathew Miller, the State Department urges "all parties to express their views in a peaceful manner," emphasizing that Senegal's solid record of democratic governance, rule of law and peaceful coexistence is something that the people care about. Senegalese can be rightly proud.

The latest wave of demonstrations has been since last Thursday, when Ousmane Sonko was sentenced to two years in prison accompanied by a fine of 600,000 CFA francs, for corruption of youth. A verdict that has sparked the anger of his supporters. And ever since, the country has been plagued by violent demonstrations. Fifteen deaths have been officially registered.