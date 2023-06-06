Gambia: Tribute - Mofa Paid Tribute to Ambassador Alieu K. Jammeh

It is with immense sorrow and deep sense of sadness that the Honourable Minister, Permanent Secretaries and the entire staff of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad mourn the untimely demise of His Excellency Alieu K. Jammeh, High Commissioner of the Republic of The Gambia to the Republic of Sierra Leone and Ambassador to Cote D'Ivoire and Liberia.

Alieu was an extraordinary human being who dedicated his entire life to serving his country and humanity at large. As a devoted civil/public servant, he served in various capacities rising through the ranks from Assistant Secretary to becoming Permanent Secretary, Minister, Ambassador, etc., through which positions he championed numerous projects and programs that have benefitted thousands of Gambians, especially the young people.

At the time of his demise, Alieu was serving as the High Commissioner of The Gambia to Sierra Leone and Gambia's Ambassador to Liberia and Cote D'Ivoire. In this capacity, he enhanced and further strengthened the excellent bilateral relations that exist between The Gambia and the countries under his jurisdiction.

Ambassador Jammeh will be remembered as one of the country's finest Ambassadors, a patriot and selfless servant committed to building a prosperous Gambia and above all, a sincere human being. As Minister and Ambassador, Alieu amplified The Gambia's voice and standing in the world. He epitomized hard work, dedication to duty and a commitment to honesty. He was a bridge builder with excellent networking and negotiation skills and he had all the qualities that one looks for in a quintessential diplomat and public servant.

Ambassador Alieu, your legacy in nation-building and advancement of Gambian diplomacy and foreign policy will continue to be cherished by generations yet unborn.

More than a week has passed since your demise and the people of this great country, from all walks of life, continue to weep, mourn and eulogise you for empowering them, giving them voice, a listening ear and above all your service, humility, respect, and care.

The Gambia has indeed lost an illustrious son, a consummate diplomat of high moral standing and a true patriot who represented his country very well as a public servant and an envoy, both at home and abroad. You lived an exemplary life worthy of emulation and left behind indelible footprints across different sectors.

Ambassador Jammeh's most recent diplomatic accomplishments include the recent presentation of his credentials in Cote d'Ivoire, the first time by a Gambian Envoy in more than 20 years as well as the initiation and successful organization of a Presidential Working Visit to Cote d'Ivoire to further strengthen relations between the two countries.

Alieu, we owe you a debt of gratitude for your exemplary leadership and extraordinary contributions to mother Gambia. Indeed, you will be deeply missed by your family and friends around the world for your kindness, generosity and all that you represent.

Ambassador Alieu K. Jammeh, our hearts are still heavy and saddened by your untimely death. We pray that the memories you left behind will help us find peace and healing in our hearts. Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with your wife, children and the entire Gambian nation. May the Almighty Allah forgive your shortcomings and grant you the highest Jannatul Firdaus.